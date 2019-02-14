Plūdu dēļ upe Austrālijā dažās nedēļās kļūst 60 kilometrus plata

Austrāliju skārušo plūdu dēļ Kvīnslendas štatā esošās Flindersas upes platums dažu nedēļu laikā ir dramatiski palielinājies, vietām sasniedzot pat 60 kilometrus, vēsta ASV medijs CNN.
1004 kilometrus garā Flindersa ir garākā upe Kvīnslendā un astotā garākā upe Austrālijā.
Upes iespaidīgā izplešanās fiksēta satelītu uzņemtajos attēlos.
Flindersa piedzīvo nopietnākos plūdus pusgadsimta laikā.
The #FlindersRiver is experiencing its most significant flooding in more than 50 years with major flooding to continue well into next week. Flood plumes spill into the Gulf of Carpentaria as seen from Japan's Himawari-8 satellite: https://t.co/bZgs9WKObB pic.twitter.com/cr2S4N9RUX— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 13, 2019
Kvīnslendas Meteoroloģijas biroja eksperti norāda, ka Flindersa tagad ir tik liela, ka rada pati savu klimata sistēmu.
Upes izplešanās radītais papildu mitrums veicina jaunu pērkona negaisu veidošanos.
A flood so vast it creates its own weather! The extra moisture from the flooding in #NWQld helped this thunderstorm form this morning. It can be seen following the path of the flood waters very closely, thankfully falls were isolated. More images: https://t.co/nrb8tKt1K1 #BigWet pic.twitter.com/zPHnElj50k— Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 14, 2019