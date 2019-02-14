C 14.02.2019.
"Mīlestība ir tikai ārprāts," komēdijā “Kā jums tīk” rakstīja Šekspīrs. Lasīt vairāk>

Plūdu dēļ upe Austrālijā dažās nedēļās kļūst 60 kilometrus plata

Dalīties Dalīties E-pasts Drukāt Iesūtiet ziņu Komentāri

Ilustratīvs attēls

FOTO: Pixabay

Austrāliju skārušo plūdu dēļ Kvīnslendas štatā esošās Flindersas upes platums dažu nedēļu laikā ir dramatiski palielinājies, vietām sasniedzot pat 60 kilometrus, vēsta ASV medijs CNN.

1004 kilometrus garā Flindersa ir garākā upe Kvīnslendā un astotā garākā upe Austrālijā.

Upes iespaidīgā izplešanās fiksēta satelītu uzņemtajos attēlos.

Flindersa piedzīvo nopietnākos plūdus pusgadsimta laikā.

Kvīnslendas Meteoroloģijas biroja eksperti norāda, ka Flindersa tagad ir tik liela, ka rada pati savu klimata sistēmu.

Upes izplešanās radītais papildu mitrums veicina jaunu pērkona negaisu veidošanos.

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu