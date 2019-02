Latviešu slavenības saņēmušas ielūgumu uz Farela Viljamsa singla “100 Years” prezentāciju 2117. gadā

Do You have plans for 2117? I have. Invitation to 100 years song party by @pharrell Williams just reached me. I am afraid that I will not make it myself, but my descendants will for sure. I am truly honoured to be part of this future thinking project. Quality does not happen, it grows with time. 573/1000 #ifwecare #100yearssong #louisXIII

A post shared by Martins Pilens (@martinspilens) on Feb 9, 2019 at 8:34am PST