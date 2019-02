Dziedātājs Miks Galvanovskis: "Nevaru noliegt, ka Aminata ir ļoti simpātiska"

The biggest fight that we have in this life is fight with ourselves. I’m different and that is what I like. Fuck the haters! Love you all. You all are giving me so much motivation.. but first I need to complete this fight with myself. Little more time and I will be back on the track. Promise you guys. ❤️❤️❤️ Photo- @edijslv_photography . #miksgalvanovskis #music #riga #latvia #singer

A post shared by Miks Galvanovskis (@miksgalvanovskis) on Dec 6, 2018 at 8:30am PST