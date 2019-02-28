C 28.02.2019.
Pēc Harbinjas domām, cilvēka spēja brīvi rīkoties ar savu fizisko “bagātību” jāpaplašina arī uz tiešsaisti, lai ļautu cilvēkiem lemt, kas notiek ar viņu tiešsaistes “bagātību” (runa ir lielākoties par personas datiem) pēc viņu nāves. Lasīt vairāk>
  • TVNET
  • Sejas
  • Stils
  • Keita Midltone piestrādā aiz bāra letes, tērpusies divarpus tūkstošus vērtā kleitā

Keita Midltone piestrādā aiz bāra letes, tērpusies divarpus tūkstošus vērtā kleitā

Dalīties Dalīties E-pasts Drukāt Iesūtiet ziņu Komentāri

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmums no video

Britu karaliskās ģimenes pārstāvji Keita Midltone (37) un princis Viljams (36) bija devušies divu dienu vizītē uz Ziemeļīriju, kur apmeklēja arī Belfāstas “Empire Music Hall”.

Kembridžas hercogiene koncertzālē ne tikai iepazinās ar nopelniem bagātiem jauniešiem un leģendāro Ziemeļīrijas atlēti Mēriju Pītersu, bet arī aiz bāra letes iejutās bārmenes lomā, ielejot pāris pintes alus.

To viņa darīja, tērpusies apmēram 2,5 tūkstošus dolāru vērtā zīmola “Missoni” kleitā.

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu