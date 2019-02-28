Keita Midltone piestrādā aiz bāra letes, tērpusies divarpus tūkstošus vērtā kleitā

Britu karaliskās ģimenes pārstāvji Keita Midltone (37) un princis Viljams (36) bija devušies divu dienu vizītē uz Ziemeļīriju, kur apmeklēja arī Belfāstas “Empire Music Hall”.
Kembridžas hercogiene koncertzālē ne tikai iepazinās ar nopelniem bagātiem jauniešiem un leģendāro Ziemeļīrijas atlēti Mēriju Pītersu, bet arī aiz bāra letes iejutās bārmenes lomā, ielejot pāris pintes alus.
To viņa darīja, tērpusies apmēram 2,5 tūkstošus dolāru vērtā zīmola “Missoni” kleitā.
🍺 Getting the party started at @BelfastEmpire, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland. The Duke and Duchess also congratulated legendary Northern Irish Athlete Dame Mary Peters, who was today appointed by Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. #RoyalVisitNI #NorthernIreland #Belfast