Keita Midltone piestrādā aiz bāra letes, tērpusies divarpus tūkstošus vērtā kleitā

🍺 Getting the party started at @BelfastEmpire, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland. The Duke and Duchess also congratulated legendary Northern Irish Athlete Dame Mary Peters, who was today appointed by Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. #RoyalVisitNI #NorthernIreland #Belfast

