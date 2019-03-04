P 4.03.2019.
Pasaule sēro par "The Prodigy" solista pāragro nāvi

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Pirmdien, 4. martā, pasauli pāršalca sēru vēsts - 49 gadu vecumā miris "The Prodigy" solists Kīts Flints. Viņa grupas biedri apstiprinājuši, ka Flints izdarījis pašnāvību. Ļaudis no visas pasaules, tostarp šovbiznesa pārstāvji pauduši skumjas par Flinta pāragro aiziešanu. 

Sēras par mūziķa pāragro nāvi izteikuši tādi ļaudis kā "My Chemical Brothers" mūziķis Eds Simonss, grupas "Chase & Status" dalībnieki, "Led Zeppelin" bijušais ģitārists Džimijs Peidžs, "Take That" dziedātājs Hovards Pols Donalds, dīdžejs Friction un citi.

Paši "The Prodigy" dalībnieki Flintu raksturojuši kā "pionieri, novatoru un leģendu." 

Atgādinām, ka grupa vairākkārt uzstājusies Latvijā. Pēdējo reizi "The Prodigy" viesojās 2018. gada vasarā festivālā "Positivus".

Foto: "The Prodigy" koncerts "Positivus 2018"

