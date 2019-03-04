Pasaule sēro par "The Prodigy" solista pāragro nāvi

Pirmdien, 4. martā, pasauli pāršalca sēru vēsts - 49 gadu vecumā miris "The Prodigy" solists Kīts Flints. Viņa grupas biedri apstiprinājuši, ka Flints izdarījis pašnāvību. Ļaudis no visas pasaules, tostarp šovbiznesa pārstāvji pauduši skumjas par Flinta pāragro aiziešanu.
Sēras par mūziķa pāragro nāvi izteikuši tādi ļaudis kā "My Chemical Brothers" mūziķis Eds Simonss, grupas "Chase & Status" dalībnieki, "Led Zeppelin" bijušais ģitārists Džimijs Peidžs, "Take That" dziedātājs Hovards Pols Donalds, dīdžejs Friction un citi.
Paši "The Prodigy" dalībnieki Flintu raksturojuši kā "pionieri, novatoru un leģendu."
Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together..great man.— ed simons (@eddychemical) March 4, 2019
Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away. Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP 💔— Chase & Status (@chaseandstatus) March 4, 2019
Very sad news today. R. I. P. Keith Flint of Prodigy https://t.co/NvCGUhXJhG— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) March 4, 2019
So shocked to hear of Keith flints death! What a true talent and so bloody young.— Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) March 4, 2019
It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.— The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019
We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t
RIP Keith Flint. Very sad to hear the news that he’s passed away. I wouldn’t do what I do without him and The Prodigy in my life. A huge inspiration to me and many others 😔 pic.twitter.com/gXb8cHJGbW— Friction (@friction) March 4, 2019
Atgādinām, ka grupa vairākkārt uzstājusies Latvijā. Pēdējo reizi "The Prodigy" viesojās 2018. gada vasarā festivālā "Positivus".
Foto: "The Prodigy" koncerts "Positivus 2018"