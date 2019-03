Uzmini slavenību!

Got heavy whipping cream because the viscosity is more conducive for photography than milk? 🥛 thanks for sharing this, @kvnchoy. Whole gallery is now live on my Patreon! Link in bio, and follow @kvnchoy for more sneak peeks! #LactoseIntoleranceNotTolerated

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on May 23, 2018 at 6:20am PDT