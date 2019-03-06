Pasaule ar aizkustinošiem vārdiem piemin mūžībā aizgājušo Lūku Periju

Pirmdien, 4. martā, 52 gadu vecumā mūžībā devās amerikāņu aktieris Lūks Perijs, kurš iepriekš pārcieta insultu un tika ievietots slimnīcā. Pasaule sēro par pāragri mirušo “Beverly Hills, 90210” un “Riverdale” aktieri, godinot viņu ar siltiem vārdiem sociālajos tīklos.
Sēras par aktiera nāvi pauduši tādi aktieri kā Džons Stamoss, Čārlijs Šīns, kā arī "Riverdale" veidotāji un seriāla “Beverly Hills, 90210” fani.
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019
My entire high school experience was shaped by Brenda and Dylan. Now I have to hold my dear friend @theshando hand, while she mourns the loss of #lukeperry This is not how it’s supposed to happen. I hope his family knows many lives he touched. “I chose. I chose you. I want you. I’ve always wanted you” - my favorite quote
Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019
March 4, 2019
I don’t understand how he’s gone.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 4, 2019
His soul always shined so bright. His smile. His talent. His kindness. He was always the coolest person in the room.
Rest with the angels, sweet Luke. I will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/17AzJD491m
Heartbroken to hear about Luke Perry. #RIPLukePerry 💔— Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) March 4, 2019
Life is so precious. Love your best everyday. Nothing is guaranteed. RIP #LukePerry 💔— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) March 4, 2019
So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about...everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019
#LukePerry was my first & only tv crush. If anyone in his family happens to see this: thank you for sharing your loved one with us. We mourn with you & cherish his memory always ❤️— Rachael Leigh Cook (@RachaelLCook) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️