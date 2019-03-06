T 6.03.2019.
Pasaule ar aizkustinošiem vārdiem piemin mūžībā aizgājušo Lūku Periju

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Pirmdien, 4. martā, 52 gadu vecumā mūžībā devās amerikāņu aktieris Lūks Perijs, kurš iepriekš pārcieta insultu un tika ievietots slimnīcā. Pasaule sēro par pāragri mirušo “Beverly Hills, 90210” un “Riverdale” aktieri, godinot viņu ar siltiem vārdiem sociālajos tīklos. 

Sēras par aktiera nāvi pauduši tādi aktieri kā Džons Stamoss, Čārlijs Šīns, kā arī "Riverdale" veidotāji un seriāla “Beverly Hills, 90210” fani.

