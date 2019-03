Busulis, Kivičs un tagad arī Rebeka Koha – hakeri “apstrādājuši” viņas “Instagram” kontu

So... Two days ago someone hacked my account. Deleted everything I had here- memories, best moments of my life, competitions, trainings, time I spent with friends and family... everything!!!... And now I have to start all over again. At the first moment I felt really sad, I was so angry, but If you will swipe to the left then you will see how I feel now- I’m happy and still positive. I have a chance to start everything from clear sheet 🙌🏻😊 Thank you all who supported me🙏🏻 See you in my next new and fresh posts😁💪🏻

A post shared by Rebeka Koha (@rebeka_koha) on Mar 6, 2019 at 8:43am PST