Lielo izmēru modeles pierāda, ka arī tuklītes izskatās iekārojami peldkostīmos, apakšveļā un pat pilnībā kailas
​Resns nenozīmē neglīts!

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmums no instagram.com/taralynn/

Tuvojas vasara, kas nozīmē ka arī daudzas pašmāju dāmas sāk uztraukties par to, kā nomest svaru, lai izskatītos labi peldkostīmos. Tikmēr pasaulē populāras lielo izmēru jeb “plus size” modeles turpina darbu pie pasaules izglītošanas par sevis pieņemšanu un mīlēšanu tādiem, kādi esam! Varbūt liekie kilogrami nav nemaz tik ellišķīgi slikti, tikai jāatrod īstais apģērbs?

Ešlija Greiema (31) – apmēram 8,2 miljoni sekotāju “Instagram”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#ellefr #nationalnudeday 🍑

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Tara Linna (36) - apmēram 592 tūkstoši sekotāju “Instagram”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So much cake

A post shared by t a r a l y n n (@taralynn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Watch out cam skills also not mad at this @savagexfenty set

A post shared by t a r a l y n n (@taralynn) on

Tesa Holideja (33) – apmēram 1,8 miljoni sekotāju “Instagram”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When friendship & whiskey becomes art @bradwalsh 🖼 #effyourbeautystandards

A post shared by T E S S (@tessholliday) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

👀Big hair, big boobs, & BIG MOOD 🔥🔥 Outfit @prettylittlething

A post shared by T E S S (@tessholliday) on

Bārbija Ferreira (22) – apmēram 478 tūkstoši sekotāju “Instagram”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

leaking my own nudes once more !!! A ThrowBack

A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbienox) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

a virginal lingerie moment thanks to @lonelylingerie

A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbienox) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbienox) on

Iskra Lorensa (28) – apmēram 4,4 miljoni sekotāju “Instagram”

Denīze Bido (32) - apmēram 620 tūkstoši sekotāju “Instagram”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

New editorial out now for @girls.girls.girls.magazine 🔥

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

Tabrija Meidžorsa (28) – apmēram 1 miljons sekotāju “Instagram”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I know @celestamemoir is tight I didn’t post the full series 😬

A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok, this is my last Thailand post, promise! Lol 📷 @celestamemoir 👙 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

