Mūžībā devies Krištopanu ģimenes loceklis – suns Bentlijs

Latviešu uzņēmēja un politiķia, bijušā Latvijas Ministru prezidenta Viļa Krištopana meita Nikola sociālajos tīklos atklāja, ka labākos medību laukos devies ģimenes mīlētais un lolotais bīglu šķirnes suns Misters Bentlijs.
“Šodien [11. martā – red. piez.] mēs teicām ardievas mūsu supersunim – Bentlijam. Benis bija ļoti labs draugs un īpašs mūsu ģimenes loceklis. Līdz pat pašām beigām viņš bija lojāls un smagi cīnījās, lai paliktu ar mums. Lai tev vieglas smiltis, mūsu suņuk,” pavēstīja Krištopane.
Līdz ar šo vēstījumu viņa dalījusies ar foto, kas uzņemts mīluļa dzīves nogalē.
Skaistule savā "Instagram" profilā parasti gan dalās tikai ar ieskatiem priecīgos un skaistos mirkļos savā dzīvē.
