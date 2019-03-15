Lielo izmēru modele Iskra Lorensa nebaidās parādīt arī savus tauciņus un celulītu

Pk 15.03.2019.
Kādam par šiem lēmumiem būs jāatbild. Gan par tiem, kas tiks pieņemti, gan tiem, kas netiks. Lasīt vairāk>

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmums

28 gadus vecā Anglijā dzimusī lielo izmēru modele Iskra Lorensa ir viena no populārākajām daiļavām savā nozarē, un viņas ikdienas gaitām sociālajā tīklā “Instagram” seko apmēram 4,4 miljoni cilvēku no visas pasaules.

Kā redzams, viņa nebūt nebaidās publiski parādīt arī to, ko daudzas dāmas rūpīgi slēpj, – tauciņus un celulītu.

Iskra bieži dalās ar foto, kuros redzama gan peldkostīmā, gan apakšveļā.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on

