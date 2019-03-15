Lielo izmēru modele Iskra Lorensa nebaidās parādīt arī savus tauciņus un celulītu

Brīdinājums!
28 gadus vecā Anglijā dzimusī lielo izmēru modele Iskra Lorensa ir viena no populārākajām daiļavām savā nozarē, un viņas ikdienas gaitām sociālajā tīklā “Instagram” seko apmēram 4,4 miljoni cilvēku no visas pasaules.
Kā redzams, viņa nebūt nebaidās publiski parādīt arī to, ko daudzas dāmas rūpīgi slēpj, – tauciņus un celulītu.
Iskra bieži dalās ar foto, kuros redzama gan peldkostīmā, gan apakšveļā.
I get excited by lots of things in life including 🍔 and today I’m buzzing that my podcast with my gf @jennakutcher (fellow @aerie fam) is live! 🙌 I’ve popped the link in my bio so you can have a listen and hopefully me opening up and sharing all about my journey to this point career, confidence and trying to live my best life (may involve half naked 🍔 eating sessions) May inspire you. Because life is yours and you have the power to make it what you dream of ❤️ I’m wondering what are your dreams? 😍
Back in the 305 2nyt for swim week with @aerie Who’s around and what’s going on???💃💃💃 Ps love your booty regardless of its size, lumps and bumps, tiger stripes, scars, soft, firm, flat, round, dimply or smooth. It’s yours and it’s the only cushion you really need😂 #allbootysmatter #naturalskininallitsglory #Godcreatedallbuttsequally #celebrateyourbody #Imperfectlyperfect #squats #thankyouforalwaysstickingwithmebooty #iknowmyangles #yesigotmarksfromsittingdown #andnoIwontphotoshop #aeriereal #unretouched because we’re already good enough
How I’m walking to mans when I see him next 😈🐯 . And here’s your video director credit @nataliegage_ and flash lighting @becmacfie 😂😂😂 your sisters always got your back, or should I say half naked self in your @aerie undies in your hotel corridor🤷♀️😝 . Bandeau + undie @aerie Coat @houseofcb #aeriereal #youreadyboo ? #missyou #feelingmyself #confidence #idontknowwhyithinkthisisnormal #loveaslowmo