Sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki publisko savas nedēļas nogales fotogrāfijas

Enjoying my last sunny day in Abu Dhabi! ☀️ It was great to stop here for a few days for Tosca! ❤ Next stop: Puccini Festival at @staatsoperhamburg for another masterpiece by my favorite genius. Just 2 shows of Manon Lescaut! Don't miss it, my dear friends!!🌟💖🎶

A post shared by Kristine Opolais (@kristine.opolais) on Mar 16, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT