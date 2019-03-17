Sv 17.03.2019.
  • Tā dzīvo jaunais “Victoria’s Secret” eņģelis, daiļā modele Barbara Palvina

FOTO: SIPA/Scanpix

​Uzņēmums “Victoria’s Secret” marta vidū paziņoja, ka viņu “eņģeļu armijai” pievienojas skaistā Ungārijā dzimusī modele Barbara Palvina (25).

Viņa priecīgās ziņas saviem 11,1 miljonam fanu sociālajā tīklā “Instagram” pavēstīja, publiskojot video un komentējot: “Es nekad nedomāju, ka tas varētu notikt [..] Es ar prieku varu paziņot, ka oficiāli esmu viens no “Victoria’s Secret” eņģeļiem! Paldies visiem, kas man ticēja.”

Modele ir pirmā no savas valsts, kura uzsākusi darbu šajā uzņēmumā.

Daiļava pašlaik par savu otro pusīti sauc Itālijā dzimušo amerikāņu aktieri Dilanu Sprausu (26).

