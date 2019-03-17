Tā dzīvo jaunais “Victoria’s Secret” eņģelis, daiļā modele Barbara Palvina

Uzņēmums “Victoria’s Secret” marta vidū paziņoja, ka viņu “eņģeļu armijai” pievienojas skaistā Ungārijā dzimusī modele Barbara Palvina (25).
Viņa priecīgās ziņas saviem 11,1 miljonam fanu sociālajā tīklā “Instagram” pavēstīja, publiskojot video un komentējot: “Es nekad nedomāju, ka tas varētu notikt [..] Es ar prieku varu paziņot, ka oficiāli esmu viens no “Victoria’s Secret” eņģeļiem! Paldies visiem, kas man ticēja.”
OFFICIALLY A @victoriassecret ANGEL ! I don’t know where to begin but I’ll try : I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I’m very excited to announce that I’m officially a @victoriassecret ANGEL ! Thank you for believing in me. There were times where I let my own thoughts hold me back and it was a hard climb away from those but my family , my team, Ed, and everyone at VS they were always there to support me and uplift me. I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life! Thank you all so much again ♥️♥️♥️
Modele ir pirmā no savas valsts, kura uzsākusi darbu šajā uzņēmumā.
Daiļava pašlaik par savu otro pusīti sauc Itālijā dzimušo amerikāņu aktieri Dilanu Sprausu (26).