Dziedātājs Sems Smits atklāj, ka viņam 12 gadu vecumā veikta liposakcija krūtīm

A few months ago, I sat down with @jameelajamilofficial and spoke with her for her incredible @i_weigh movement. I know this sounds dramatic but this interview completely changed my life. Being able to talk so openly about my body issues and feeling so safe whilst doing it was truly liberating. I am so thankful to Jameela and her team for this opportunity and being so respectful and kind to me. It took a lot for me to do this and I was so nervous, so please be kind haha. I really hope this can make someone else who feels like me, a little less lonely and a little less alien xx

