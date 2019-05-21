Pašmāju slavenības lielās ar foto no saviem ceļojumiem

Daži aizceļojuši salīdzinoši netālu, bet kāds baudījis visai eksotiskas izklaides!
Jaroslavs Barišņikovs - Grieķija
Diāna Kubasova - Indonēzija
⛩GATES OF HEAVEN⛩ ⠀ ENG below ⬇️ ⠀ 🇱🇻 Manai pirmajai fotogrāfija no Bali bija jābūt saullēkta fotogrāfijai no “Vārtiem uz Debesīm”! 🌅 Esmu sajūsmā par šo fantastisko dienu, kad modāmies 3:30, lai 4:00 izbrauktu uz šo templi un ap 6:00 jau būtu tur. ⏰ Saullēkts bija vienkārši maģisks, ar skatu uz lielāko Bali vulkānu - Agung. Starp citu šis vulkāns vēl joprojām ir aktīvs un vēl pagaišmēnes no tā varēja redzēt paprāvu dūmu strūklu! 🌋 ⠀ Ļoti iesaku doties uz šo apskates objektu agri no rīta vairāku iemeslu dēļ: 1. visskaistākā gaisma un laba redzamība uz vulkānu😍 2. Mēs gaidot rindā, lēnā gaitā, gaidot skaistākās debesu nokrāsas (un wow - vai vari pamanīt varavīksni virs vulkāna?) pavadījām tikai 30 minūtes. Dienas vidū stāvēšana rindā, neizturamā karstumā var aizņemt pat vairāk kā 2h! 😱 ⠀ Biju pārsteigta, ka vārtu priekšā nav vērienīga ūdenstilpne! Atspīdums tiek radīts ar optisku apmānu! Kādu - skaties manos stories!😍 ⠀ 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 My first picture from my trip to Bali had to be this amazing shot! 😍 Today was the most amazing day of this trip, as we woke up at 3:30AM and went to see the sunrise at the Gates of Heaven. 🌅 ⠀ I highly suggest to do this sight at sunrise as later the line to take the picture could even take more than 2 hours! And in mid-day heat it could get unbearable! 😱 ⠀ Lempuyang temple is the highest temple in Bali. Here you will see the famous Gate of Heaven overlook to Agung volcano the biggest volcano in Bali. From this Gate you will see The Heaven of beautiful Bali like you are standing in the sky🌟 ⠀ This morning even blessed us with a beautiful rainbow over the vulcano! 🌋 🌈 Isn’t this magical?❓
⛲️ Tirta Gangga ⛲️ ⠀ The royal water garden is another popular spot to visit in Bali. 🏝 ⠀ Even though the territory itself is huge - 1,2ha of pools, ponds and fountains surrounded by neatly cut lawns adorned with stepping stones, ornate statues and tropical gardens, it is particularly famous for this beautiful koi pond. 🐟 You can ‘tour’ it by stepping on these polygonal stepping stones. You can also feed the fish and you can buy fish food just before the entrance of the park. 🌳 ⠀ Tirta Gangga literally means water from the Ganges. The water is considered holy by the locals and is used during religious ceremonies.🙏🏽 ⠀ It is a favourite retreat and some weekends may seem a bit crowded, therefore I suggest you to go there on weekday mornings. ☀️ ⠀ 🇱🇻 🇱🇻 🇱🇻 Tirta Gangga ir karaliskais ūdens dārzs, kurš pats par sevi ir ļoti liels - 1,2ha ar baseiniem, dīķiem, strūklakām, parkiem ar statujām un tropiskeim dārziem. Taču slavenākais šī parka “spots” atrodas pie pašas ieejas - un tas ir šis skaistais dīķis ar koijām. 🐟 To var izstaigāt pa šiem daudzstūra akmeņiem, kā arī pabarot zivtiņas. Barību tām var nopirkt pirms ieejas parkā. 🥨 ⠀ Tirta Gangga tiešā tulkojumā nozīmē “ūdens no Gangas” un tiek uzkatīts par svētu, kā arī pielietots dažādās reliģiskās ceremonijās. 🙏🏽 ⠀ Tā ir ļoti populāra vieta tūristu apmeklējumiem un nedēļas nogalēs kļūst ļoti aizņemta, tāpēc iesaku uz turieni doties darba dienu rītos. ☀️
🎋BALI SWING 🎋 ⠀ These swings actually reminded me of my very non-instagramable childhood, when we had swings made out of old rope and piece of wood over a hillside. 🙈 ⠀ Bali swings however have become super famous thanks to beautiful backdrops of rice terraces and of course- Instagram...😍 ⠀ Now there are hundreds of swings like that all over Ubud area and not only. 🎋 The smaller ones have only a rope to secure you, but in the higher/ more dangerous ones you are strapped into a harness to safely enjoy thrill of swinging over a valley.⛰ ⠀ Harness though didn’t look very cute over my dress so I chose not to wear it and not to swing high. I might not have chosen to take this risk if I had known that a tourist had died at this swing a year ago 😲
💖 My 🐘 Bestie 💖 ⠀ I was reluctant to visit an elephant park, as many parks have poor living conditions and cruel training regimens. ❌ ⠀ I was really happy to find this elephant sanctuary, that is a dedicated elephant rescue park. In the last 20 years it has taken care of 27 elephants saved from government camps in Sumatra. 🐘 The Sumatran elephant is a critically endangered species, and all of these elephants would have died if they hadn’t been rescued. 😭 ⠀ During the visit I had the opportunity to wash and bathe the elephant, to feed him (oh, they are always hungry) and interact with him. ❤️ He managed to get my face all slimy with his trunk, I’m not sure if he was being naughty or just curious. 😂 ⠀ Have you ever fed or interacted with an elephant❓
Relaxing in a bird-nest! 🐧 ⠀ Such an exotic and wonderful place to relax and enjoy beauty of the nature! 🌱 ⠀ These nests are great spots for pictures. If you are staying in one of eco hotels in Ubud area, you might be lucky enough to have one like this in your hotel. 💚 Otherwise you can go to Tegalalang rice terraces for this view or The Bali Swing. 🎋 ⠀ This was a pretty quiet spot in rice terraces so I managed to do both - take cute pictures and really relax there a bit! I hear that the ones in Bali Swing get super long queues, so you get only a couple of minutes for your pic to post on IG and that’s it 💁🏻♀️ ⠀ Would like to relax in such a birds nest❓
Dagmāra Legante - Spānija
Up and up, always up! I want to fly in the wind like a free bird... Jūra tik tiešām ir maģiska... Tajā ir spēks, miers, enerģija... Viss kopā! Un tā uzlādē mani lidojumam💙 un, ja vēl lidoju, plīvojot volānos... Tad lidojums vēl krāšņāks.... #free ##sea #jump #amoralle #womaninamoralle #summer #Freedom #peace
She's like the wind... And just like a flower... She leaves her trace behind. Sometimes it can stay forever, but sometimes it's just for a small moment.... Let's cherish that little moment forever.... #forever #or #moment #Freedom #love #trace #leganteart #amoralle #womaninamoralle #runLikeTheWind
Elita Patmalniece - Beļģija
Eduards Gorbunovs - Horvātija, Bosnija un Hecrogovina, Melnkalne
Alise Haijima - Japāna
Olga Grigurko - Turcija
Впервые в жизни у меня были такие эмоции до слёз в путешествии! Как же много лет я мечтала взлететь на воздушном шаре, в необычном месте. Сегодня случилась магия, всю неделю полёты отменяли из-за ветра, и мы надеялись и верили, что в день нашего бронирования мы полетим, и это случилось! Это просто невероятные эмоции, и такая красотища! А еще, при нас парень девушке сделал предложение, и все хлопали и радовались. Наверно, погода нам подмигнула еще и ради этой пары! ❤️