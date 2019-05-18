Dziedātāju Lauru Rizoto notriekusi automašīna

Hey loves, ⁣ ⁣ For the past month and a half I’ve been receiving a lot of messages asking why I have been absent from social media. So here we go:⁣ ⁣ On March 26th of 2019, I was run over by a car.⁣ ⁣ I am an advocate for road safety, so it’s really bizarre for me to even say that sentence out-loud… but life is full of surprises and now, here we are. ⁣ ⁣ The accident happened during such a busy time in my life. I was moving to a new apartment, releasing a new song, involved in a bunch of different projects… And I had to cancel and stop everything I had planned for the next couple of months in order to focus on my recovery, which is why I had to take some time off from work and social media activities. It felt like all the energy I had to give had to be directed to my health and recovering both physically and mentally from what happened.⁣ ⁣ This whole episode made me really gain perspective on what actually matters most. Sometimes we spend so much time freaking out and stressing over things that don’t matter and forget the real priorities in life. I was lucky to have my family and my best friends by my side during this time to help me feel like myself again and go back to normal.⁣ ⁣ I want to thank you for your messages sharing your love and support (still reading all of them). I’m sorry for concerning you and disappearing for a while without notice. I didn’t mean to worry you, I just didn’t feel quite ready to talk about this. But as my body heals (it’s not 100% yet, but slowly getting there!), I gain confidence in opening up about the subject and will hopefully be able to continue raising awareness about the importance of being responsible behind the wheel by sharing my story.⁣ ⁣ I am OK and slowly getting back to work! I got really lucky with how everything happened, considering the circumstances. The picture is from the day of the accident and I’m doing much better already. I’ll be sharing more of my journey with you soon.⁣ ⁣ Thank you for all your love and support always. Excited to move on from this and embrace life to its fullest! Love you guys so much, thanks for being a part of my team 💛⁣ ⁣ And please, DRIVE SAFELY! ⁣ ⁣ L.⁣ ⁣ #MaioAmarelo ⁣

