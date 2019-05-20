P 20.05.2019.
Kā dzīvo Eirovīzijas uzvarētājs, Nīderlandes pārstāvis Dankans Lorenss

Sestdien, 18. maijā, Telavivā, Izraēlā, risinājās 64. starptautiskais Eirovīzijas dziesmu konkurss, kurā uzvaras laurus plūca Nīderlandes pārstāvis Dankans Lorenss ar dziesmu "Arcade". Piedāvājam aplūkot, kā ikdienā dzīvo un ko sociālajos tīklos publicē konkursa uzvarētājs!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THANK YOU SO MUCH! 🏆#eurovision #eurovision2019 #esc19

A post shared by 𝕯𝖚𝖓𝖈𝖆𝖓 𝕷𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊 (@itsduncanlaurence) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sightseeing.

A post shared by 𝕯𝖚𝖓𝖈𝖆𝖓 𝕷𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊 (@itsduncanlaurence) on

Atgādinām, ka Latvija jau trešo gadu pēc kārtas nepārvarēja konkursa pusfināla barjeru. 

