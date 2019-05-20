Kā dzīvo Eirovīzijas uzvarētājs, Nīderlandes pārstāvis Dankans Lorenss

Sestdien, 18. maijā, Telavivā, Izraēlā, risinājās 64. starptautiskais Eirovīzijas dziesmu konkurss, kurā uzvaras laurus plūca Nīderlandes pārstāvis Dankans Lorenss ar dziesmu "Arcade". Piedāvājam aplūkot, kā ikdienā dzīvo un ko sociālajos tīklos publicē konkursa uzvarētājs!
Next stop! What a week this has been: traveling to two of my favorite places on earth. First Stockholm and now London. I’ve traveled a lot to both cities to write songs with amazing songwriters. Already looking forward to coming back soon to write some new music. But first: London Eurovision Party! @songfestival.avrotros @eurovision
Backstage at the @esquirenl awards for the Best Dressed Man of 2018. @carlotalopezvdlogt, I can’t imagine doing gigs without you. You’re my rock. Can’t wait to shine with you on the stage of the @melkwegamsterdam this Wednesday. PS. Congratz, @daanboom for winning. You always look slick AF. ⚡️ ⚡️ ⚡️ #Sheppard #wearesheppard #support #esquire #bgm #bestgekledeman @wearesheppard
“Some say love...” A phrase of a great song by Bette Midler. To me love has no limits and especially not in gender. A couple of years ago I came out as bi-sexual. It was the best thing I have ever done in my life. Not because I want to fool around with both girls and boys, not because I can’t choose... Quite the opposite: my choice is clear. I fall in love with a person. And how lucky I am I’ve found that person a couple of months ago. Want to talk about being bi? Are you struggling with your sexuality? You can always send me a DM. Let’s support each other. ❤️
Atgādinām, ka Latvija jau trešo gadu pēc kārtas nepārvarēja konkursa pusfināla barjeru.
