Piemērs, ka neesam gatavi tautas vēlētam prezidentam ir tas, ka Nils Ušakovs un Andris Ameriks ir Eiropas Parlamentā Artuss Kaimiņš
  • Jauniņā aktrise un influencere Evelīna Pārkere Spānijā pozē niecīgā bikini

FOTO: instagram.com/movieevelina/

Latvijā populārā “Youtube” kanāla īpašniece un pašmāju seriāla “Viss pa jaunam” zvaigzne Evelīna Pārkere pēc smaga darba devusies atpūsties uz saulaino Spāniju un sava talanta pielūdzējiem parāda vairākus kadrus no savām izklaidēm.

Viņa ne tikai viesojusies muzejā un atpūtusies pie kādas ostas, bet arī devusies uzdzīvot uz klubu un pozēt neona dzeltenā bikini, baudot ūdens priekus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lime on the beach

A post shared by Evelina Parkere (@movieevelina) on

Kā zināms, daiļava ceļo visai bieži un nesen viesojusies arī Parīzē, Briselē un Londonā.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This lady is showing off by being taller than me 🙄😅

A post shared by Evelina Parkere (@movieevelina) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“ In thoughts of becoming a food blogger “ 🤔🥞🍳🥐🍅🥥

A post shared by Evelina Parkere (@movieevelina) on

