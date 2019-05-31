Jauniņā aktrise un influencere Evelīna Pārkere Spānijā pozē niecīgā bikini

So yesterday we went clubbing in Barca, honestly don't remember the last time I went to a bar lol. But that was a fun experience, especially when you don't know anybody and have no expectations at all. This picture was taken in a bar called "bollocks" (still laughing) unexpectedly there were mostly girls, they probably came there with the same thought as us haha. Also my dress is a complete DIY, cute right? And that is how the second day went.

