Jauniņā aktrise un influencere Evelīna Pārkere Spānijā pozē niecīgā bikini

Latvijā populārā “Youtube” kanāla īpašniece un pašmāju seriāla “Viss pa jaunam” zvaigzne Evelīna Pārkere pēc smaga darba devusies atpūsties uz saulaino Spāniju un sava talanta pielūdzējiem parāda vairākus kadrus no savām izklaidēm.
Viņa ne tikai viesojusies muzejā un atpūtusies pie kādas ostas, bet arī devusies uzdzīvot uz klubu un pozēt neona dzeltenā bikini, baudot ūdens priekus.
So yesterday we went clubbing in Barca, honestly don't remember the last time I went to a bar lol. But that was a fun experience, especially when you don't know anybody and have no expectations at all. This picture was taken in a bar called "bollocks" (still laughing) unexpectedly there were mostly girls, they probably came there with the same thought as us haha. Also my dress is a complete DIY, cute right? And that is how the second day went.
Almost 3 months of me having the new huawei P30 Pro and I can't even explain how much I love it. The colours, the sharpness, the clarity it all makes the pictures truly capture the real moments. For example this picture taken with wide screen mode at La Sagrada Familia still gives me chils and goosebumps just by looking at it. #rewritetherules #huaweip30pro #ad
Kā zināms, daiļava ceļo visai bieži un nesen viesojusies arī Parīzē, Briselē un Londonā.