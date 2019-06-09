Sv 9.06.2019.
Kad biju ārzemēs, varēju mainīt savu domāšanu. Varēju būt drošāks, pārliecinošāks, iet uz saviem mērķiem, nevis pielāgoties. Jānis Ikaunieks

Latvijā slavenas dāmas izrāda savus augumus peldkostīmos

FOTO: instagram.com/kivicsskulme/

Karstums dara savu, un pašmāju daiļavām nekas cits neatliek, kā meklēt veldzi pie ūdens.

Agnija Grigule

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

*remembering cold winter to survive this heat

A post shared by 🙂 (@agnijagrigule) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

kylie & kendall jenner 🤪

A post shared by 🙂 (@agnijagrigule) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

inner #jenner 🍒

A post shared by 🙂 (@agnijagrigule) on

Liene Greifāne

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💋 #spa #summer #5yearsmerried #anniversary

A post shared by Liene Greifāne Лиене Грейфане (@lienegreifane) on

Paula Freimane

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Its summer baby ☀️ stay hydrated 💦

A post shared by PAULA FREIMANE (@paolafreeman) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning 😺😺

A post shared by PAULA FREIMANE (@paolafreeman) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🌧 A rainy day at the beach is always better than a sunny day at the office ☀️

A post shared by PAULA FREIMANE (@paolafreeman) on

Emīlija Sama

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🌺🌸 Emīlija Sama 🌸🌺 (@sudrabakaija) on

Liene Skulme

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Higher and higher. ☀️🏝⛱😎 #spain🇪🇸 #kivicsskulme #couplegoals❤ #vacation

A post shared by Kivicsskulme (@kivicsskulme) on

Evelīna Pārkere

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

neon nailies 🍒🍋🥬 By @emi_latvia @lailas_nagi

A post shared by Evelina Parkere (@movieevelina) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lime on the beach

A post shared by Evelina Parkere (@movieevelina) on

Aminata Savadogo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤩🍍💦☀️

A post shared by AMINATA (@aminata_savadogo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taking as much vitamin D as possible 🤩🙇🏾‍♀️☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by AMINATA (@aminata_savadogo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🧐

A post shared by AMINATA (@aminata_savadogo) on

Sindija Lozgačova

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu