Piedodiet, dāmas! “Lucifers” tagad ir precēts vīrietis

Seriāla “Lucifers” zvaigzne, 40 gadus vecais britu aktieris Toms Eliss, šīs vasaras sākumā salaulājās ar savu mīļoto, 33 gadus veco scenāristi Meganu Openheimeru.

married!!!!!! 🎉❤️

Kā zināms, šī ir Elisa otrā laulība. Viņš no 2006. līdz 2016. gadam bija precējies ar britu aktrisi Tazminu Outvaitu (48). Abi turpina kopā audzināt meitas Mārniju (6) un Florenci (10). Viņam ir arī 14 gadus veca meita Nora no iepriekšējām attiecībām.

