Piedodiet, dāmas! “Lucifers” tagad ir precēts vīrietis

Seriāla “Lucifers” zvaigzne, 40 gadus vecais britu aktieris Toms Eliss, šīs vasaras sākumā salaulājās ar savu mīļoto, 33 gadus veco scenāristi Meganu Openheimeru.
Pāris dalījies arī ar vairākiem foto no savām krāšņajām kāzām.
This was taken by @thegirlnamedkate as my bridesmaids were being shuttled to the venue. All day we’d been so scared the rain would ruin our ceremony and reception - to the point where we had to rush through our photos because we were getting swept away by wind - but then right before I walked down the aisle I looked at the sky and said out loud... “Stop fucking raining!” And....it worked! The rain cleared thirty seconds later and we had what was literally the most fun party of my life. Here’s to witchcraft 🌙 ✨
Kā zināms, šī ir Elisa otrā laulība. Viņš no 2006. līdz 2016. gadam bija precējies ar britu aktrisi Tazminu Outvaitu (48). Abi turpina kopā audzināt meitas Mārniju (6) un Florenci (10). Viņam ir arī 14 gadus veca meita Nora no iepriekšējām attiecībām.