Latvijas futbolisti spēkosies ar Slovēnijas izlasi

I’m very proud of my team @nkolimpija and glad that we won a trophy! Bravo Fantje! During the all season I played 37 games, were ups and down, we worked hard and we deserved that! Season finished, but most important with positive emotions! 🏆💪🙏

A post shared by Vitalijs Maksimenko (@vitalijsmaksimenko2) on May 31, 2019 at 7:36am PDT