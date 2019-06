Dziedātāja Aminata nāk klajā ar nopietnu paziņojumu

This is not about sex. It’s about freedom. Freedom to be who you are, and freedom to accept yourself. Some time ago, I would only accept myself when I was winning. Would only love my body when I was in the best shape. Would only like my photos taken from a special angle, so that my face looks good, with make up on, building a perfect picture of a dream life here on Instagram... So life taught me lessons. Failure after failure... which led to constant anxiety and frustration. I became a person, who couldn’t be loved or respected by the “old me”. So, when I had no other choice, I’ve learned my lesson. I’ve learned that I actually deserve love and respect not for my success, or not because I look good at a certain picture, but because I am me :) I don’t have to always win to be loved. Don’t have to satisfy everyone. I can actually love myself for nothing, even when I make mistakes. From now on, I do things not because of pressure I put on myself, not because “I am useless so I have to become at least “someone” FASTER!... I do sports, because I love it, I sing and write songs, because I love it, I spend time alone, because I love it. I work with people who I like. I do all that, because I love myself and I respect my needs and wishes. I deserve to be happy. I deserve love, as do you. #aminatamusic photo taken by @tochka91 @victorijasim hairstyle by @elenheelenhair @elenheelen #loveyourself

A post shared by AMINATA (@aminata_savadogo) on Jun 12, 2019 at 2:07am PDT