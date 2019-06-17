Holivudas zvaigznes parāda savus tētus par godu Tēva dienai

16. jūnijā ASV tika svinēta Tēva diena, kas pamudināja neskaitāmas slavenības dalīties ar kadriem, kuros redzami viņu tēvi, - daži izvēlējušies publiskot nesenus, savukārt liela daļa izvēlējās viņu bērnībā uzņemtos foto.
I love this photo of my father because it shows so much of his presence—his strength, his poise, and yes, his style. My dad was pretty cool. He was proud and warm with a smooth baritone voice and ready laugh. He was also quite punctual, as you can see from his wristwatch suntan. But I also love this photo because its imperfections capture a lot about what it’s like for me to think about him today. This snapshot is a reminder that all memories are somewhat incomplete, a photographic representation that my time with him was cut short. And that’s ok—that’s life. And that’s why, today and every day, I’m grateful for all of it: for every imperfect photograph, for every incomplete memory, and for the many wonderful, beautiful years I had to learn and love — and be loved by — my father. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I miss you and I’ll love you forever.
Happy Father’s Day Freddy Smith. Every year I get older I see myself turning more and more into you dad, and I can’t express enough how grateful I am for that. You are the kindest, softest, funniest and warmest person I know. I am so proud to be your son. Thank you for teaching me how to wear my heart on my sleeve & for trying so hard to make me love football. ‘I love you’ just isn’t enough and I will spend my life trying to find the words to sum up what you mean to me xx #fulhamfcforever
HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! I'M GOING TO GIVE YOU A LITTLE PIECE OF ADVICE: TAKE PHOTOS OF YOUR DAD! I DON'T HAVE NEARLY ENOUGH PHOTOS OF MINE BECAUSE HE WAS ALWAYS THE ONE TAKING THE PICTURES! THIS PHOTO WAS TAKEN BY GRAMMY HALL. MY BROTHER RANDY IS THE ONE ON THE LEFT BEING HELD BY MY MOM. MY DAD, JACK NEWTON IGNATIUS HALL, IS HOLDING ME ON THE RIGHT. I MISS HIM!