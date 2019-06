Pašmāju slavenības dalās pārdomās par aizvadītajiem svētkiem

Es ugunskuram pāri tā arī nepārlecu. Aizmirsu, jo tāpat bija forši. 😬😃 Ceru, ka jums Līgo vakars pagāja lieliski un bez nekādām traumām. Ziņās stāsta, ka šogad visvairāk cilvēki cietuši, lecot pāri ugunskuram un aizrijoties ar šašlikiem...😬 Didn't jump over our Līgi/Jāņi bonfire this year. Simply forgot as we we had so much fun anyway. I hope your midsummer celebration went great and with no injuries. News said that this year several people in Latvia were hospitalized because of falling into bonfire and choking on shashlik...😬 #līgo #jāņi #bonfire #midsummernight #summersolstice #Latvia

