O 2.07.2019.
  • Dagmāra Legante publisko seksīgus sevis uzņemtus kadrus no fotosesijas ar Miku Dukuru

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmums no instagram.com/dadalove/

​TV personība un fotogrāfe Dagmāra Legante (41) šovasar atkal ķērusies pie pašmāju vīriešu izģērbšanas savas kameras priekšā un jūliju iesākusi, daloties ar karstiem kadriem no mūziķa Mika Dukura fotosesijas.

Māksliniece komentēja, ka viņai ļoti paticis sastrādāties ar "modeli": "Karstā saule mūs nenobiedēja un mēs, staigādami pa Mika Dukuras bērnības takām, atradām daudz interesantas fotovietas! Bija radoši un interesanti! Paldies, Mik, par ļaušanos manām idejām."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kā zināms, viņa šādi iemūžinājusi arī aktieri Rihardu Leperu un dziedātāju Justu Sirmo.

