Dagmāra Legante publisko seksīgus sevis uzņemtus kadrus no fotosesijas ar Miku Dukuru

TV personība un fotogrāfe Dagmāra Legante (41) šovasar atkal ķērusies pie pašmāju vīriešu izģērbšanas savas kameras priekšā un jūliju iesākusi, daloties ar karstiem kadriem no mūziķa Mika Dukura fotosesijas.
Māksliniece komentēja, ka viņai ļoti paticis sastrādāties ar "modeli": "Karstā saule mūs nenobiedēja un mēs, staigādami pa Mika Dukuras bērnības takām, atradām daudz interesantas fotovietas! Bija radoši un interesanti! Paldies, Mik, par ļaušanos manām idejām."
Kā zināms, viņa šādi iemūžinājusi arī aktieri Rihardu Leperu un dziedātāju Justu Sirmo.
Remembering the hot summer days! @rihardslepers for his private project. 🌟 🌟 ⭐ #leganteart #portrait #model #fotosesija #fotogrāfe #photography #photographer #sensuelle #actor #actorlife #portrait #Summer #hot #masculine #torso #smile #blond #blondehair #blueeyes #model #manphotography
He just stands there and makes the picture perfect 😎... #Repost @rihardslepers (@get_repost) ・・・ Rage against the machine/by @dadalove #leganteart #portrets #model #privateproject #bwphotography #actor #actorlife #portrait #artist #photography #photographer #abandonedplace #abandoned_addict #abandonedafterdark #shadows #lights #forgotten_republic #urbex_greece #menphotography
Scream! 😱 From session with actor @rihardslepers for his portfolio. Loved working with him. #leganteart #portrets #model#privateproject #actor #actorlife #portrait #artist#photography #bwphotography #Emotions #Scream #man #masculine #poweful #mad #fotosesija #fotogrāfe #fotosesijasrīgā #aktieris #emocijas #kliedziens #portraitphotography
That moment when it all becomes still... Drop of water and unsmoked cigarette... Just thoughts and silence in the room.... 💫💫💫 #leganteart with @justs_official #justs_official #singer #artist #musician #thrumylense #iseeit #fotosesijasrīgā #photography #cigaretteforartisticpurposesonly #needalighter #bathtub #empowerment #masculine #portrait #fotosesija #fotogrāfe #bwphotography #manphotography
Inspired by @damon_baker 😎 I asked @justs_official to go for a different photo session mood. He said yes and we made this session. #dbchallenge vibe was there... #art #leganteart #moody #cigaretteforartisticpurposesonly #blackandwhitephotography #bwphotography #character #photography #photographer #bathtub #classic #manphotography
#dbchallenge Frankly I really do inspire from @damon_baker and I like his approach in photography! His models look back in to your eyes, they are like alive.... This is my challenge picture. I took it in our photo session with @justs_official when I was inspired by @damon_baker work. I hope you like it 😍 #leganteart #bwphotography