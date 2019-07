2018 has been good in a lot of ways. I’ve recorded songs that I’m really proud of, worked with musicians that I look up to and focused on things that I enjoy doing. Time moves incredibly fast and thats kind of scary, but I can’t wait to see what the 2019 holds. See you all next year

