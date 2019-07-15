Marija Zeltiņa sākusi trenēt apzinātību, lai atteiktos no makaroniem

Vārdi,kas neatstāj vienaldzīgu!☀️☀️☀️Mīļie, lūdzu lietojiet saules aizsargkrēmus!🧴 Ladies and Gentlemen of the class of '99 Wear Sunscreen If I could offer you only one tip for the future, Sunscreen would be it The long term benefits of sunscreen have been proved by scientists whereas the rest of my advice has no basis more reliable than my own meandering experience... I will dispense this advice now... Enjoy the power and beauty of your youth oh nevermind; you will not understand the power and beauty of your youth until they have faded But trust me, in 20 years you'll look back at photos of yourself and recall in a way you can't grasp now how much possibility lay before you and how fabulous you really looked... You are not as fat as you imagine Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum The real troubles in your life are apt to be things that never crossed your worried mind the kind that blindside you at 4pm on some idle Tuesday Do one thing everyday that scares you Don't be reckless with other people's hearts don't put up with people who are reckless with yours Floss Don't waste your time on jealousy; sometimes you're ahead, sometimes you're behind... the race is long, and in the end, it's only with yourself Remember the compliments you receive, forget the insults if you succeed in doing this, tell me how Keep your old love letters, throw away your old bank statements Stretch Don't feel guilty if you don't know what you want to do with your life... the most interesting people I know didn't know at 22 what they wanted to do with their lives some of the most interesting 40 year olds I know still don't Get plenty of calcium Be kind to your knees, you'll miss them when they're gone Maybe you'll marry, maybe you won't maybe you'll have children, maybe you won't maybe you'll divorce at 40, maybe you'll dance the funky chicken on your 75th wedding anniversary... what ever you do, don't congratulate yourself too much or berate yourself either your choices are half chance, so are everybody else's Baz Luhrmann - Everybody's Free (to Wear Sunscreen)

