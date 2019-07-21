Sv 21.07.2019.
Latvijā slavenas dāmas izrāda savus augumus peldkostīmos

FOTO: instagram.com/racko.karina/

Latvijā vairs nevalda tveice, taču pašmāju daiļavām tas tāpat netraucē atpūsties pie ūdens vai izklaidēties svešās zemēs!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There are photos that need a comeback 💙👌🏽 Summer 2018 This is what helps me to stay fit + gym 2 times a week + tennis once a week + bike rides at least once a week + being always on the move + eating clean (meat/fish+veggies or vegan) + drinking water (I love sparkling) + rice milk instead of cow’s milk + skipping sugary meals This is me being very good but I am a human, too so I sometimes do bad things 😂 like eat chips, forget about water, eat bread and so on... But! I never regret doing so because as soon as you regret it, your body starts gaining fats & extra weight, because it’s not just about the physical state. It’s in our 🧠! The sooner you’ll let it go and won’t blame yourself, the sooner your body will get rid of it.

A post shared by MAIJA ARMANEVA (@maija_armaneva) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss this ❤️🌴🌊🏄🏿‍♀️ #sup #vacation

A post shared by AMINATA (@aminata_savadogo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Weekender* Saules nogurdinātā 🐚

A post shared by Marija Zeltiņa (@marijazeltina) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

☘️

A post shared by PAULA FREIMANE (@paolafreeman) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

wannabe @emrata

A post shared by 🙂 (@agnijagrigule) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Atpūšos un nefokusējos 🙆🌊☀️🌡️🐚🐠🌅🏖️ #blueasswater

A post shared by ANETE OZOLIŅA (@paradimodi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Brīvdienas...🌞🌞🌞#greece🇬🇷 #sun #vacation#parādivasarustv

A post shared by Zane (@zanevalicka) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rainbows and unicorns kind of summer 🦄 #rhodes #lovegreece

A post shared by Karīna Račko (@racko.karina) on

