Latvijā slavenas dāmas izrāda savus augumus peldkostīmos

There are photos that need a comeback 💙👌🏽 Summer 2018 This is what helps me to stay fit + gym 2 times a week + tennis once a week + bike rides at least once a week + being always on the move + eating clean (meat/fish+veggies or vegan) + drinking water (I love sparkling) + rice milk instead of cow’s milk + skipping sugary meals This is me being very good but I am a human, too so I sometimes do bad things 😂 like eat chips, forget about water, eat bread and so on... But! I never regret doing so because as soon as you regret it, your body starts gaining fats & extra weight, because it’s not just about the physical state. It’s in our 🧠! The sooner you’ll let it go and won’t blame yourself, the sooner your body will get rid of it.

