Otrajā ceturksnī palēninājusies Lielbritānijas ekonomikas izaugsme

A Union flag flies from a pole near the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliamnet in central London on January 28, 2019. - Despite the humiliating rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, Britain is no closer to knowing the end result of its vote to leave the European Union. A raft of amendments to be voted on by MPs on Tuesday threaten to further muddy the waters as the clock ticks down to Britain's scheduled departure from the EU on March 29. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix