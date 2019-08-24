Sociālajos tīklos izplata realitātei neatbilstošas Amazones ugunsgrēku bildes

Amazones lietus mežos plosās ugunsgrēki, un tas notiek jau labu laiku. Vides aizsardzības organizācijas norāda, ka aizdomu ēna krīt uz lauksaimniekiem, kas šādi cenšas paplašināt lopkopībā izmantojamās platības, bet tiesībsargājošās iestādes sākušas izmeklēšanu. Arvien vairāk cilvēku visā pasaulē solidarizējas ar vides aktīvistiem un izplata sociālajos tīklos attēlus.
FUNDRAISER FOR THE AMAZON The Amazon Rainforest, which supplies 20% of the world's oxygen and is a hotspot for biological and cultural diversity, is on fire. In response, I'm raising money for Amazon Watch - a nonprofit organization supporting the Indigenous peoples of the Amazon basin to protect their rights and tropical rainforest territories. I’m selling posters of this print (8.5x11”), and 100% of profits will go to @amazonwatch. Link in bio! Please share widely!
Passei uma noite insone, e essa imagem surgiu na minha cabeça , então e eu desenhei. Desenhar parece ser a coisa mais simples e boba diante do que está acontecendo,mas aqui está. 😔 Brasil, eu to com medo. Had an insomniac night and this image popped in my head .So I drew it. Drawing seems like such a silly thing to do considering what is happening, but here it is. 😔 Brazil, I am scared. #prayforamazonia #illustration #brazil #designativista #amazonia #rondonia #queimadas #actforamazonia #sosamazonia
I’m sorry, but this was all I could draw today. Nothing else really matter at this point. Our common Mother Earth is burning and most of humanity don’t care. Many are in denial, others are simply too selfish to care. But my heart is bleeding. I’m scared, frustrated, angry, sad, worried, confused, devastated. I’m grieving the loss of our precious home, and the lack of morality to help her. Sharing this tragedy is simply not enough. We need action. Here are some organizations that do REAL change; @amazonconservationteam @onetreeplanted @greenpeace @rainforestactionnetwork @rainforesttrust @rainforestalliance @wwf @ecosia @amazonwatch @amazonfrontlines Donate, sign petitions, MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD. . . . . . . . . . . #prayforamazonia #stopbolsonaro #climatecrisis #savetheamazon #amazonrainforestemergency #saveamazonrainforest #motherearth #deforestation #environment #emergency #art #digital #ibispaint #ibispaintart #app #appart #alioli #alioliart #illustration #myart #artistsoninstagram
Taču problēma ir faktā, ka dažas no bildēm ir ļoti senas un neatbilst aktuālajai situācijai, vai arī pat attēlo citos pasaules nostūros notiekošus ugunsgrēkus. To apliecina arī raidsabiedrība CNN.
Piemēram, attēlā, ko izplatījis aktieris Džeidens Smits un vēlāk arī „jūtūberis” Logans Pauls redzams Amazones lietus mežu ugunsgrēks Brazīlijā pirms 30 gadiem. Bilde ir uzņemta 1989.gadā.
amazon rainforest: how can i help? need advice on how i can actually make a change here; these pictures are breaking my heart... this is one of the most important ecosystems on earth. is there a fundraiser, a call to action, anything i can leverage my audience for on this? pic.twitter.com/s3RcbZbMr0— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 21, 2019
Arī aktieris Leonardo Di Kaprio neslēpj savas emocijas sociālajā tīklā Instagram un viņa ierakstu ar „patīk” atzīmējuši vairāk nekā 3 miljoni cilvēku. Tomēr ugunsgrēks, kas apņēmis zaļos mūža mežus un redzams šajā bildē, pirmo reizi internetā ar zemāk redzamo attēlu ilustrēts 2018.gada 13.februārī.
#Regram #RG @IamNickRose: Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?
Arī Francijas prezidents Emanuels Makrons savam aicinājumam nekavējoties rīkoties, lai glābtu mūsu degošo māju, ir pievienojis vecu foto. Par to viņš arī ir kritizēts. Savukārt Brazīlijas prezidents Žairs Bolsonaru pat piedēvē Makronam koloniālo domāšanu un uzskata lietus mežu ugunsgrēkus par valsts iekšējo lietu.
Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20% of our planet’s oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! #ActForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/dogOJj9big— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 22, 2019
Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why? @unitednations who is running your page? Influences??? Where are you when it actually matters????? @cnn @bbc @guardian @forbes #deforestation #climatechange PLEASE REPOST
Filipīniešu aktieris David Licauco sociālajā tīklā „Twitter” publicējis uzreiz četras bildes, kas it kā ataino aktuālos ugunsgrēkus, taču neviena no tā nav pašreiz notiekošajam atbilstoša. Viens attēls ilustrē ugunsgrēku Zviedrijā, vēl viens – degošu mežu ASV Montanas štatā, bet abas pārējās fotogrāfijas ir vecas.
Only found out on twitter that Amazon rainforest, ‘the earth’s lungs’ has been burning for 3 weeks?! Why is there no media coverage about it? HEARTBREAKING. #PrayforAmazonia 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JYwWnAPmom— David Licauco (@davidlicauco) August 21, 2019
Var jau, protams, jautāt, vai tiešām tas ir tik svarīgi, kādas fotogrāfijas sociālajos tīklos kursē, jo cilvēku rūpes un dusmas par notiekošo no tā mazākas nekļūst. Vai tas būtu ugunsgrēks Zviedrijā, vai Brazīlijā, 1989.gadā vai 2019.gadā, fakti ir un paliek tikai fakti, taču, izplatot viltus ziņas, tiek ielikti rokās ieroči tādiem cilvēkiem kā Brazīlijas prezidentam Žairam Bolsonaru, jo, ja jau var pierādīt, ka bildes nav īstas, tik pat labi var apšaubīt arī pašu postošā ugunsgrēka faktu.