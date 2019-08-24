S 24.08.2019.
Sociālajos tīklos izplata realitātei neatbilstošas Amazones ugunsgrēku bildes

Savvaļas ugunsgrēks Brazīlijā, Mato Grosso štatā 2019.gada 23.augustā

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Amazones lietus mežos plosās ugunsgrēki, un tas notiek jau labu laiku. Vides aizsardzības organizācijas norāda, ka aizdomu ēna krīt uz lauksaimniekiem, kas šādi cenšas paplašināt lopkopībā izmantojamās platības, bet tiesībsargājošās iestādes sākušas izmeklēšanu. Arvien vairāk cilvēku visā pasaulē solidarizējas ar vides aktīvistiem un izplata sociālajos tīklos attēlus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taču problēma ir faktā, ka dažas no bildēm ir ļoti senas un neatbilst aktuālajai situācijai, vai arī pat attēlo citos pasaules nostūros notiekošus ugunsgrēkus. To apliecina arī raidsabiedrība CNN.

Piemēram, attēlā, ko izplatījis aktieris Džeidens Smits un vēlāk arī „jūtūberis” Logans Pauls redzams Amazones lietus mežu ugunsgrēks Brazīlijā pirms 30 gadiem. Bilde ir uzņemta 1989.gadā.

Arī aktieris Leonardo Di Kaprio neslēpj savas emocijas sociālajā tīklā Instagram un viņa ierakstu ar „patīk” atzīmējuši vairāk nekā 3 miljoni cilvēku. Tomēr ugunsgrēks, kas apņēmis zaļos mūža mežus un redzams šajā bildē, pirmo reizi internetā ar zemāk redzamo attēlu ilustrēts 2018.gada 13.februārī.

Arī Francijas prezidents Emanuels Makrons savam aicinājumam nekavējoties rīkoties, lai glābtu mūsu degošo māju, ir pievienojis vecu foto. Par to viņš arī ir kritizēts. Savukārt Brazīlijas prezidents Žairs Bolsonaru pat piedēvē Makronam koloniālo domāšanu un uzskata lietus mežu ugunsgrēkus par valsts iekšējo lietu.

Filipīniešu aktieris David Licauco sociālajā tīklā „Twitter” publicējis uzreiz četras bildes, kas it kā ataino aktuālos ugunsgrēkus, taču neviena no tā nav pašreiz notiekošajam atbilstoša. Viens attēls ilustrē ugunsgrēku Zviedrijā, vēl viens – degošu mežu ASV Montanas štatā, bet abas pārējās fotogrāfijas ir vecas.

Var jau, protams, jautāt, vai tiešām tas ir tik svarīgi, kādas fotogrāfijas sociālajos tīklos kursē, jo cilvēku rūpes un dusmas par notiekošo no tā mazākas nekļūst. Vai tas būtu ugunsgrēks Zviedrijā, vai Brazīlijā, 1989.gadā vai 2019.gadā, fakti ir un paliek tikai fakti, taču, izplatot viltus ziņas, tiek ielikti rokās ieroči tādiem cilvēkiem kā Brazīlijas prezidentam Žairam Bolsonaru, jo, ja jau var pierādīt, ka bildes nav īstas, tik pat labi var apšaubīt arī pašu postošā ugunsgrēka faktu.

