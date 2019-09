Igaunijas robežsargi aiztur Latvijas pilsoni par palīdzību armēņiem nelikumīgā robežas šķērsošanā

A Russian border marker (L) and an Estonian warning sign are pictured near the Estonian-Russian border, where, according to Estonia's officials, its security officer Eston Kohver was abducted in the south-east part of country, near the village of Miikse, September 7, 2014. Estonia said one of its security officers had been abducted on the border and taken into Russia on Friday as he tried to stop illegal activity on the border, but Russia said he had been detained on its territory as a suspected spy. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), successor to the Soviet KGB, said an Estonian officer, identified as Eston Kohver, had been detained on Russian territory and was being investigated. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins (ESTONIA - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

