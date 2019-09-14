Mūziķi piemin mūžībā aizgājušo "guļamistabas popa" krusttēvu Danielu Džonstonu

Wilco, Beks, Mountain Goats, Zola Jesus un daudzi citi mūziķi sociālajos tīklos godinājuši 58 gadu vecumā pēc sirdstriekas mirušo amerikāņu dziesminieku, dziedātāju Danielu Džonstonu.
Džonstona daiļrades cienītāju lokā ir gan Toms Veitss, gan arī nelaiķis Kurts Kobeins. "Nirvana" līderis vairākkārt manīts valkājot kreklu ar Džonstona albuma "Hi, How Are You" vāka attēlu.
2005. gadā iznāca dokumentālā filma par Džonstonu "The Devil and Daniel Johnston", kurā viņš atklāti stāsta par savu psihisko veselību.
RIP Daniel Johnston https://t.co/y7ECMuX6Lr— Beck (@beck) September 11, 2019
Those early DJ tunes meant a lot to so many of us. “Walking the Cow” was also a favorite of mine, along with “Keep Punching Joe,” whose lyrics reference “Walking the Cow.” Rest well Daniel Johnston, you sure earned it. https://t.co/KVGvW210yB— The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) September 11, 2019
Today our hearts are heavy with yesterday's passing of Daniel Johnston. His unique songwriting voice, so pure and so direct, spoke to us deeply. It is quite safe to say there will never be another like him and thankfully, his music will play on.— Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) September 12, 2019
there are not enough words i can say about the important and vitality of daniel johnston’s musical spirit. he was a huge inspiration to me, to follow my creative impulses no matter how messy or simple. RIP.— ZJ (@ZOLAJESUS) September 11, 2019
rest in peace daniel johnston i love you— claire cottrill (@clairo) September 11, 2019