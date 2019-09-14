S 14.09.2019.
Ko sasniedzis Stojanovičs? Sešās spēlēs piedzīvoti seši zaudējumi, vārtu attiecība ir 1:21. Turklāt vienīgā reize, kad bumba šķērsoja pretinieka vārtu līniju, to paveica Ziemeļmaķedonijas futbolists. Sporta žurnālists Gatis Kreceris

Mūziķi piemin mūžībā aizgājušo "guļamistabas popa" krusttēvu Danielu Džonstonu

Daniels Džonstons

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX

Wilco, Beks, Mountain Goats, Zola Jesus un daudzi citi mūziķi sociālajos tīklos godinājuši 58 gadu vecumā pēc sirdstriekas mirušo amerikāņu dziesminieku, dziedātāju Danielu Džonstonu.

Džonstona daiļrades cienītāju lokā ir gan Toms Veitss, gan arī nelaiķis Kurts Kobeins. "Nirvana" līderis vairākkārt manīts valkājot kreklu ar Džonstona albuma "Hi, How Are You" vāka attēlu. 

2005. gadā iznāca dokumentālā filma par Džonstonu "The Devil and Daniel Johnston", kurā viņš atklāti stāsta par savu psihisko veselību.

