Indonēzijā studentu protesti pret kriminālkodeksa reformu pāraug vardarbībā

Indonesian antibomb squad carry an explosive from the Santo Yosef chuch after a man tried to attack a priest in Medan on August 28, 2016. A knife-wielding attacker in Indonesia stabbed a Catholic priest and tried to set off an explosive device at a church on, police said, the latest in a string of attacks on religious minorities in the mainly Muslim country. / AFP PHOTO / HAKIM RANGKUTI

