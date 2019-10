Pārdos Kobeina ģitāru un jaku, kas viņam bija mugurā "Unplugged" koncerta laikā

** FILE ** An undated file photo shows "Nirvana" lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain performing on stage. Living fast and dying young has long been part of rock 'n' roll lore. And in this case, statistics affirm the image, according to a study released Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2007. Researchers at Liverpool John Moores University, whose report appeared in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, studied a sample of North American and British rock and pop stars and concluded they are more than twice as likely as the rest of the population to die an early death. The team analyzed the stars of rock, punk, rap, R&B, electronic and new age genres in the "All Time Top 1,000" albums, published in 2000. They then analyzed the artists - ranging from the late Elvis Presley to the still lively rapper Eminem tabulating how many had died and at what age. Cobain committed suicide at his home in Seattle on April 8, 1994. (AP Photo) / SCANPIX Code: 436

FOTO: /AP