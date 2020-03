Apstākļi, kas jāņem vērā gadījumā, ja atrodaties "Covid-19" skartajā teritorijā

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 6, 2020: An ambulance crew member in a Dupont Tyvek protective suit and a face mask inside an ambulance van. Moscow ambulance crews have been equipped to deal with cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and scan people's temperatures. As of March 6, 2020, Russia has confirmed four cases of the novel coronavirus, with one confirmed case in Moscow. In the world, more than 100,000 people have been infected with the COVID-19 virus in the world, with more than 80,000 in the People's Republic of China and more than 6,000 in South Korea and more than 4,000 in Italy. Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

FOTO: Mikhail Tereshchenko/Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS