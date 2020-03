Ņujorkas gubernators liek slēgt nesvarīgos uzņēmumus un aizliedz pulcēšanos

Medical personnel at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Park Ridge, Ill., Thursday, March 19, 2020. Chicago officials have ordered all people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 or showing symptoms of the disease caused by it to stay indoors. The order issued Thursday formalized previous advice seeking to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FOTO: Nam Y. Huh/AP