MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 5, 2020: Emloyees wear protective suits at the Novomoskovsky multipurpose medical center for patients suspected of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection and passengers with acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI) symptoms arriving from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

