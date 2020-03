Igaunijā apstiprināti kopumā 640 Covid-19 gadījumi

A man works setting up medical equipment at the new field hospital for treating coronavirus patients at an exhibition centre in Madrid, Spain March 26, 2020 in this still image taken from video. Content taken March 26, 2020. Community of Madrid/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

FOTO: IFEMA/COMMUNITY OF MADRID/via REUTERS