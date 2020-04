Aizvadītajā diennaktī Rīgā konstatēti divi jauni saslimšanas gadījumi ar Covid-19

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 24, 2020: Medical staff members and a young patient with a parent in the centre for infectious diseases, which opened on 20 April 2020 at the National Medical Research Centre for Children's Health (NMITS) to treat young patients with suspected or confirmed novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The medical facility has 300 beds, an additional 30 beds in the intensive care unit, and 8 operating rooms. Valery Sharifulin/TASS

