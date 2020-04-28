No Covid-19 mirusi gospeļmūzikas zvaigzne Trojs Snīds

This morning I learned the news of the transitioning of my producer and friend, Troy Sneed. What a mixer is to a microphone, and a microphone is to a voice, Troy Sneed was to my music career and so many others. Troy has been the mastermind, producer, and ink pen behind so many of the gospel community’s favorite and most popular songs. We will miss him in the earth, but we are strengthened in the word of God. We are not ignorant concerning them that sleep, and we do not mourn in the same way as them that have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13). Let us keep his wife (Emily) and family in our prayers for divine strength during this time. #TroySneed #BrianCarn

