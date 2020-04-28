No Covid-19 mirusi gospeļmūzikas zvaigzne Trojs Snīds

52 gadu vecumā no koronavīrusa izraisītām komplikācijām miris "Grammy" balvai nominētais amerikāņu gospeļmūzikas dziedātājs Trojs Snīds (Troy Sneed), ziņo ārvalstu prese.
Trojs Snīds ar savu gospeļmūzikas kori redzams 1996. gada filmā "The Preacher's Wife", kurā galvenās lomas atveidoja Denzels Vašingtons (Denzel Washington) un Vitnija Hjūstone (Whitney Houston).
2000. gadā viņš nominēts "Grammy" balvai par 1999. gada kora "Youth for Christ" albumu "Higher"
This morning I learned the news of the transitioning of my producer and friend, Troy Sneed. What a mixer is to a microphone, and a microphone is to a voice, Troy Sneed was to my music career and so many others. Troy has been the mastermind, producer, and ink pen behind so many of the gospel community’s favorite and most popular songs. We will miss him in the earth, but we are strengthened in the word of God. We are not ignorant concerning them that sleep, and we do not mourn in the same way as them that have no hope (1 Thessalonians 4:13). Let us keep his wife (Emily) and family in our prayers for divine strength during this time. #TroySneed #BrianCarn
Atgādinām, ka ASV mirušo skaits no jaunā koronavīrusa izraisītās slimības Covid-19 ir pieaudzis līdz nepilniem 57 000.