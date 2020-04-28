O 28.04.2020.
No Covid-19 mirusi gospeļmūzikas zvaigzne Trojs Snīds

Trojs Snīds

FOTO: publicitātes

52 gadu vecumā no koronavīrusa izraisītām komplikācijām miris "Grammy" balvai nominētais amerikāņu gospeļmūzikas dziedātājs Trojs Snīds (Troy Sneed), ziņo ārvalstu prese.

Trojs Snīds ar savu gospeļmūzikas kori redzams 1996. gada filmā "The Preacher's Wife", kurā galvenās lomas atveidoja Denzels Vašingtons (Denzel Washington) un Vitnija Hjūstone (Whitney Houston). 

2000. gadā viņš nominēts "Grammy" balvai par 1999. gada kora "Youth for Christ" albumu "Higher"

Atgādinām, ka ASV mirušo skaits no jaunā koronavīrusa izraisītās slimības Covid-19 ir pieaudzis līdz nepilniem 57 000.

