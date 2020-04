Šveice paātrina pandēmijas dēļ noteikto ierobežojumu atvieglošanu

A medical worker tends to a patient infected with COVID-19 at the intensive care unit of the Lariboisiere Hospital of the AP-HP (Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris) in Paris on April 27, 2020, on the 42nd day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

FOTO: JOEL SAGET / AFP