Potenciālā vakcīna pret jauno koronavīrusu sākotnējos izmēģinājumos uz cilvēkiem bijusi daļēji efektīva

epa08422685 A nurse with a facial mask and a protector takes the temperature to those who enter the Hospital El Cruce, in the town of Florencio Varela, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 14 May 2020. Argentina registers more than 6,870 COVID-19 cases while there are more than 340 deaths to date. EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

