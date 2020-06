The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in new pictures marking both Prince William’s birthday and Father’s Day. The Duke of Cambridge turns 38 on the 21st June 2020, at Anmer Hall, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2020, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE.//GEORGEROGERS_0936.9937/2006211240/Credit:George Rogers/SIPA/2006211240

FOTO: George Rogers/SIPA / George Rogers/SIPA