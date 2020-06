Brodvejas teātros izrādes šogad neatsāksies

Advertising in Times Square in New York for Broadway shows on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. Once again the 2015-2016 Broadway season was the highest-grossing season in history according the The Broadway League with audience attendance up 1.6 percent over last season and box office grosses up 0.6 percent. (Photo by Richard B. Levine) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

FOTO: Richard B. Levine/Levine-Roberts/Sipa USA