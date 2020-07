"Pearl Jam" piemin pirms divdesmit gadiem notikušo traģēdiju festivālā

“It's been 20 years since that day. A normal festival show day...show up 5 hours ahead. Wait for your slot. I barely remember it... Sunny, I think. Lou Reed played, I think. Then rain and wind. But nothing has been the same since.” Read the full statement at the link in bio.

