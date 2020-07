"Demaui" virtuālais koncerts "Tribe" – imersīva 360° pieredze

Liepaja beach looks otherworldly! 👽⁠ @Demauimusic 's virtual concert is inspired by NATURE of #liepaja 🌿⁠ Get ready for the concert by listening to Demaui "Tribe" on Spotify! This song is called "Crickets" 🦗⁠ ⁠ Online event every Friday, check link in bio 👍⁠ ⁠ #liepaja #demauimusic #demauitribe #tribeimmersive ⁠ ⁠ #insta360 #360video #360videocontent #360videoproducer #360videomaker #360videoproduction #littleplanet #tinnyplanet #visualstorytelling #virtualstorytelling #videostorytelling #lifein360 #360panorama #360photography #360photo #photosphere

A post shared by Tribe Immersive (@tribeimmersive) on Jul 1, 2020 at 8:18am PDT