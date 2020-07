Baltijas jūrā un Rīgas līcī aktīvi sāk vairoties zilaļģes

#ImageOfTheDay #EUSpace for #WaterQuality

The warm weather of the 2020 summer has increased the intensity of biological activity in the central Baltic Sea

On 16 July @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰️acquired this image of a swirling cyanobacteria bloom off Liepāja (west #Latvia coast) pic.twitter.com/q9l4En4fzT