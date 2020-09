Dēli princeses Diānas 60 gadu jubilejā atklās viņai veltītu statuju

The second of the three different portraits of the queen on circulating 50p coins, this Ian Rank Broadly portrait is my least favourite personally, it’s a strongly realistic portrait and highly accomplished but it’s oversizing within the space is less visually appealing to me #50pence #ianrankbroadley #coinobverse #coins #coincollecting #coincollection #coin

A post shared by Coin CollectELLA (@coincollectella) on Aug 27, 2020 at 11:20am PDT