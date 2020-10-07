Porziņģim uzbūvēts jauns Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC

View this post on Instagram

: the eyes chico they never lie... ♠️ Dear followers, Lucky Thirteen Workshop is excited to present our latest project, a real classic and gangsta coupe - the Mercedes Benz 560sec. The inspiration for this project came from 80ies Arabic and Miami themes. The original mileage was very low, only 45k km. Nevertheless, we still had work cut out for us and we did full restoration which included new paintjob, modern updates such as wireless charger, mp3, DvD, rear camera, bluethoot navigation etc. Moreover, we installed sound system in the original place with amazing bass therefore vibration and sound isolation also needed to be done. And we did not stop there, we also changed windows and all the rubber and plastic parts that can be found for this classic. And now about the interior! One of the most noticeable changes in the car is the interior. We went from black to snow white interior with baby blue stitching, using the original Recaro Classic seats as a base. The baby blue accent is also visible on the custom safety belts and if thats not enough we also added custom and very luxurious real fur floor mats. But as we know, nowadays time flies like never before so we thought that the perfect center piece in the panel should be Audemars Piguet watch and it looks stunning and blends in perfectly with the interior style. Custom tacho in matching color and white custom key! We also installed original AMG steering wheel and gear shift, and restored AMG custom 3 piece R18 wheels and rear lights to match the Arabic themed interior. We also wanted the coupe to sit nicely so K.A.W suspension was installed. New Hella front lights What is more, that many details were 3D printed or hand made, therefore adding up all the details we changed and created it took 2 months and my amazing hard working team to finish this project and present it to our client. #LuckyThirteen #13 #workshop ... probably the Best Cars in Town #Riga #customcars #fastcars #classiccars #tuning #restoration #carsales #exclusivecars #sportcars #mercedes #mercedes560 #mercedessec #mercedessec560 #sec #w126 #w126 #w126sec #1000sel #1000sec #mercedes560amg #arabic #miami #classic #gangsta #real