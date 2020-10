Kalnu Karabahas konfliktā pirms uguns pārtraukšanas turpinās uzbrukumi

TOPSHOT - Smoke rises after shelling in Stepanakert on October 9, 2020, during ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. - Armenia and Azerbaijan were due to hold their first high-level talks on Friday after nearly two weeks of clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, with hopes rising that a ceasefire could be brokered in Moscow. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX